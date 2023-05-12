Occasional showers and storms are expected this Mother’s Day weekend

A few heavy downpours could result in some localized flooding issues
By Collin Rogers
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
It will really feel like Summer across our region today. Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s and low 80s but we’ll be a bit muggy which will make it feel even warmer. Most of the day looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but some showers and storms will begin to develop late this afternoon.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected today with a few showers and storms developing this afternoon.(WVVA WEATHER)

Passing showers and storms are expected tonight. Some storms could produce heavy rain which may lead to some localized flooding issues, especially around creeks, streams, and low-lying areas. We’ll stay mild with lows in the 60s for most.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected at times tonight.(WVVA WEATHER)

Off-and-on showers and thunderstorms are expected at times this weekend. It won’t be raining all day, but some storms could produce heavy downpours which may result in localized flooding issues. High temperatures will stay mild in the 70s this weekend.

Off-and-on showers and thunderstorms are expected this weekend.(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll stay unsettled on Monday with scattered showers. Temperatures will be cooler in the upper 60s and low 70s Monday afternoon.

Showers will continue to fall on Monday before we dry up midweek.(WVVA WEATHER)

Drier weather returns for the middle of next week as high pressure build back into the region. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

