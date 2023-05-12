Kimberly man facing felony charges after multi-county pursuit

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - George E. Legg, 58, of Kimberly, W.Va., is facing felony charges after a multi-county pursuit.

Chief Deputy Rodney Purdue issued a statement saying that deputies patrolling in the Montgomery area observed a driver not wearing a seatbelt just after 8 a.m., and the deputies recognized the driver as an individual not permitted to drive in the state.

When deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, it accelerated to high speeds traveling west on WV Rt 61. The pursuit lasted approximately 17 miles, ending on US Rt 60 in Belle. The driver was taken into custody without incident.

Legg is charged with felony fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference and misdemeanor driving while licensed revoked for DUI, and it was also determined that Legg had three other outstanding warrants in other jurisdictions.

Legg has been transported to South Central Regional Jail while he awaits court hearings.

