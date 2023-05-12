Judah Price commits to West Virginia University

COAL CITY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Independence’s Judah Price will take the country roads from Coal City up to Morgantown and continue his football career.

On Thursday, the state champion and state record holder announced that he will play for the Mountaineers.

Price will hold his official signing on May 18th at Independence High School. The event is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.