‘Inside Out’ exhibit displays inmate artwork in Uptown Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -A new art exhibit in Uptown Beckley is giving viewers unique insight into the lives of those living behind bars.

‘Inside Out,’ a project sponsored by Legal Aid and the West Virginia Human Rights Commission in Beckley, shows some of the many talented artists locked behind bars.

The artwork is displayed at several offices across Uptown Beckley, including the Law Office of Robert Dunlap. What is also interesting, he said, is the materials used to create the pieces. He said the inmates used everything from toothpicks to scrap metal in making the creations.

“What inspires me about it is the amount of creativity we’ve cast away as a people. We don’t think they matter. We don’t care about their care. But look at what they’re capable of. It reminds me that all of us are capable of great things,” said Dunlap.

Visitors may view more of the pieces at Legal Aid, Taylor & Hinkle, and the front window display of Theatre West Virginia.

