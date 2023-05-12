‘Inside Out’ exhibit displays inmate artwork in Uptown Beckley


A new art exhibit in Uptown Beckley is giving viewers a unique insight into the lives of those...
A new art exhibit in Uptown Beckley is giving viewers a unique insight into the lives of those living behind bars.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -A new art exhibit in Uptown Beckley is giving viewers unique insight into the lives of those living behind bars.

‘Inside Out,’ a project sponsored by Legal Aid and the West Virginia Human Rights Commission in Beckley, shows some of the many talented artists locked behind bars.

The artwork is displayed at several offices across Uptown Beckley, including the Law Office of Robert Dunlap. What is also interesting, he said, is the materials used to create the pieces. He said the inmates used everything from toothpicks to scrap metal in making the creations.

“What inspires me about it is the amount of creativity we’ve cast away as a people. We don’t think they matter. We don’t care about their care. But look at what they’re capable of. It reminds me that all of us are capable of great things,” said Dunlap.

Visitors may view more of the pieces at Legal Aid, Taylor & Hinkle, and the front window display of Theatre West Virginia.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Collins
SHERIFF: 1 arrested after missing WV woman’s body found
The man whose body was found in the Missouri River near Pierre in 1976 has been identified...
DNA technology helps solve cold case after 46 years
A new media and marketing business celebrated its grand opening with the Beckley-Raleigh County...
New full-service marketing and media company opens in Beckley
Sexton collects the so-called fertilizer himself.
Richlands man shares story of “miracle” fertilizer
FILE - Joran van der Sloot sits in the courtroom before his sentencing at San Pedro prison in...
Suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance faces extradition to US on fraud charges

Latest News

Local Dancing with the Stars team holds fundraiser
2023 Dancing with the Stars team holds fundraiser for local United Way
Second Annual Zach Blankenship Memorial Kayak Float set for Mother’s Day weekend
Second Annual Zach Blankenship Memorial Kayak Float set for Mother’s Day weekend
Brad Paisley films music video in Beckley
Brad Paisley films music video in Beckley
Tazewell County GOP primary vote for Circuit Court Clerk coming up
Tazewell County GOP primary vote for Circuit Court Clerk coming up