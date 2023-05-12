Graham caps dominant regular season with six goals in the second half

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Graham G-Girls finished the regular season with a perfect 13-0 record.

Thursday’s match against Tazewell was tied at the half and then Graham seized control by scoring six goals in the final 40 minutes.

Ella Dales and Sophie Scarberry each scored two goals for Graham. Dales scored the first two and it was Reagyn Ramsey who scored the third contrary to what the highlight says.

Graham will host the SWD tournament.

