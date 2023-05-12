Gov. Justice weighs in on Title 42 expiration

Gov. Jim Justice
Gov. Jim Justice(MGN: Gov. Jim Justice)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A pandemic-era public health restriction that changed the U.S. Immigration Police has expired.

Its expiration is now threatening chaos as tens of thousands of migrants make their way to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Title 42 was issued at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and allowed authorities to swiftly turn away migrants at the U.S. borders to prevent the spread of COVID.

However, that changed late Thursday when the Public Health Emergency and Title 42 lapsed.

Homeland Security warnings will care “more severe” consequences for migrants who enter the country illegally.

Gov. Jim Justice spoke on the potential outcome it could have on the United States.

“What’re they bringing with them?” Gov. Justice said. “Some people are bringing some bad stuff, and I don’t just mean drugs. Some people are probably bringing, God forbid, some level of terrorism stuff. You know people are bringing trafficking. People are bringing Fentanyl. It just makes not one ounce of sense.”

The U.S. Government now returns to a decades-old section of U.S. Code known as Title 8.

