Gary Bowling’s House of Art unveils its Circus Landing for All Together Arts Week

By Taylor Hankins
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield, West Virginia’s most eclectic art gallery is ever growing and its new edition is a Circus Landing.

Gary Bowling’s House of Art’s newest landing features several interactive components. One is a “wheel of fortune” with numbered slats, each correlating with a fortune. Another is the infinity cabinet where mirrors endlessly reflect your image.

Words truly cannot do justice to the bombastic visuals that carry through the entirety of the House of Art, the director says the best experience is in person.

“It’s just interactive and immersive. You get the experience. It’s one thing to look at the art, but to actually be included in the art raises the bar, it really does,” said Vicki Matthews Queen.

The gallery is open every Saturday 11am to 4pm and any other day by request, just call (304) 324-4242.

