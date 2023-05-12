In Focus Preview: mark your calendars, more upcoming events in May, June

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sun. May 14 edition of In Focus, WVVA is featuring several upcoming events.

What is the first segment of In Focus about?

A NY Times bestselling author and Southwest Virginia native, Adriana Trigiani, will be speaking at the Buchanan County Public Library. She will be there at 6 p.m. on Thurs. May 25.

That event is free and open to anyone.

What is the second segment of In Focus about?

The ninth annual Nianne’s Ride for Kids is happening from Fri. May 19-Sun. May 21. The ride is in honor of a local woman who died in 2013 from cancer.

She loved children, was a foster parent, and the proceeds from the annual help Mercer County children.

What is the third segment of In Focus about?

The Greenbrier Historical Society (GHS) will be openings its doors to the public on Saturday, June 10 for a home tour event.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. that day, five historical homes in the Muddy Creek Valley of Greenbrier County will be open to the public. This includes a circa 1795 stone home, a log frame home, and a new construction home dating back to the 1860s.

When will this full episode air?

It airs Sun. May 14 at 9 a.m.

What is In Focus?

In Focus is community affairs show about people, events and important topics in the Two Virginias.

When does it air?

It airs every Sun. morning on WVVA at 9 a.m.

Who should I contact if I have an idea for an In Focus topic?

If you have an idea for a segment, please email evening anchor/content mgr. Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

