Deadline to apply for Hope Scholarship quickly approaching

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia students only have a few more days to apply for the Hope Scholarship.

The deadline for applications is Monday, May 15.

Eligible students who apply can receive over $4,000 that can go toward private school tuition, homeschooling resources, and other educational expenses.

The scholarship is intended to give West Virginia families the opportunity to create educational experiences tailored to meet the needs of their kids, according to the state treasurer’s office.

Students who have been enrolled in a public school for at least 45 days are eligible for the scholarship.

After applying, students must remain enrolled until a decision is made.

Aimee Fleak, Parkersburg Catholic Schools’ Advancement Director, encouraged families to apply for funds before the deadline even if they’re on the fence about sending their kids to a private school. She said applying is easy.

“That initial application process takes about ten minutes, and then from that point forward, each year you would just submit, probably about a five-minute time period, just go ahead and update your information on the hope website, and make sure your student is eligible to receive this scholarship for years going forward,” Fleak said.

The online application can be found here.

