Concord comes back against Wheeling in the MEC tournament

By Jon Surratt
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Concord Mountain lions took on the Wheeling Cardinals in the Mountain East Conference (MEC) tournament. Both teams came in as the No. 2 seed from the north and south divisions in the conference.

Wheeling would fly out to a 3-0 lead and stifle Concord’s offense most of the game. However, in the seventh inning Concord would score three runs off of a MJ Hunter RBI and Kyle Keenan two-RBI single. Then in the eighth inning, D.J. Christian Jr. would come home off a wild pitch to lead 4-3. Concord would go onto win 4-3.

Concord advances in the tournament and will take on Frostburg State Bobcats at 1 p.m. Friday.

Prior to the game, four players were named to All-MEC first team:

Zack Saryeldin - Junior

Josh Adkins - Graduate Student

Chris Satcher - Junior

D.J. Christian Jr. - Junior

In addition, Andrew Neff won pitcher of the year and head coach Kevin Garrett won skipper of the year.

