Beckley’s Sweet Treats and Emergency Preparedness Fair announces rain plan

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley Sweet Treats and Preparedness Fair is set for Saturday, May 13, at the Beckley Intermodel Gateway from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., but with rain in the forecast, they want to be prepared for a quick venue change.

A release from the city of Beckley said that their rain plan is to move the event to the middle level of the Beckley Intermodal Gateway, along with the driveway to BIG, and along Leslie C. Gates Place (for food trucks). The call by the committee to move from the top plaza to the middle level will be made in the morning.

Additional visitor parking will also be available on the middle level along with the dessert and preparedness fair booths and music.

Around 80 young performers will be part of five groups providing entertainment during the event. “We hope that the community and visitors will still attend the event despite the weather and support the young performers, the vendors, and food trucks who have committed to the event,” says Jill Moorefield of Beckley Events. Proceeds from dessert tasting ticket sales will go to the United Way and the Bill Withers statue bronzing fund. For $5, purchasers receive five sample tickets and a Peoples’ Choice voting coin. Tickets are available online at beckley.org or during the event.

This event is one of many in the month-long Rhododendron Festival.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.