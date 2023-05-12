2023 Dancing with the Stars team holds fundraiser for local United Way

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - This weekend, one Dancing with the Stars team is selling Mother’s Day flowers to support the United Way of Southern West Virginia (UWSWV).

The fundraiser was coordinated by Team Pharm-Chef, which is comprised of local pharmacist Amanda Stroupe and her chef partner, James Williams.

As competitors in the annual Dancing with the Stars competition, each of the six teams must hold fundraisers for United Way throughout the summer. Trena Dacal, UWSWV’s Executive Director, tells WVVA that it is the non-profit’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

“This money is going to stay local to support local agencies, so your friends, neighbors, colleagues, family are supported by those programs and resources, and all the money from these fundraisers and the other ones this summer will stay in our community,” she explained.

The team will be back selling flowers in the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine parking lot on Saturday, May 13, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. or until they run out. Those flowers are $35 for one hanging basket or $60 for two.

This is the United Way’s 10th year hosting Dancing with the Stars. The other five teams are Miranda Ullman and Jeremy Hall, Mariah Harrison and Lewis Rhinehart, Cindy Fernhald and John Fernhald, Jessica Farrish and Clint Blunt and Morgan Spolarich and Brent Osbourne.

These competitors will hit the dance floor this fall. Click here to learn more.

