1 dead, 2 wounded in Bluefield, W.Va. shooting

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - One person is dead and two are wounded following a shooting on View Avenue in Bluefield, West Virginia.

Bluefield Police Department received the call about the incident at 1:55 p.m.

When they arrived on scene, all three victims were transported to hospitals with one going to Princeton Community Hospital and two being sent to Bluefield Emergency Room. One succumbed to their injuries at the Bluefield ER.

Police are not sure what started the altercation, but it is still under investigation.

