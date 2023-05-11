Your Furcast @ Noon Update: Belle

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - After being showcase on the ‘furcast’ on WVVA @ Noon with Joshua Bolden & Collin Rogers, pitbull mix, Belle has found her fur-ever best friend and fur-ever home.

All thanks to a viewer in Ghent, WV who saw her on the broadcast and swiftly decided to travel to the Mercer County Animal Shelter and make her forever his.

Belle was the shelter’s longest resident--residing there for just over a year.

Makenzie Phipps with the shelter provided us with images (and video you’ll see this Friday) of Belle happy and frolicking in her new backyard.

The Mercer County Animal Shelter is also continuing its ‘Empty the Shelters’ event through May 15th.

Adoption fees have been reduced with dogs at $50 and cats at $25--a spay/neuter voucher is included as well as a free microchip.

The Mercer County Animal Shelter is located at 961 Shelter Rd, Princeton, WV 24740

