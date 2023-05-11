Your Furcast @ Noon Update: Belle

Belle
Belle(Mercer County Animal Shelter)
By Joshua Bolden and Collin Rogers
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - After being showcase on the ‘furcast’ on WVVA @ Noon with Joshua Bolden & Collin Rogers, pitbull mix, Belle has found her fur-ever best friend and fur-ever home.

All thanks to a viewer in Ghent, WV who saw her on the broadcast and swiftly decided to travel to the Mercer County Animal Shelter and make her forever his.

Belle was the shelter’s longest resident--residing there for just over a year.

Makenzie Phipps with the shelter provided us with images (and video you’ll see this Friday) of Belle happy and frolicking in her new backyard.

The Mercer County Animal Shelter is also continuing its ‘Empty the Shelters’ event through May 15th.

Adoption fees have been reduced with dogs at $50 and cats at $25--a spay/neuter voucher is included as well as a free microchip.

The Mercer County Animal Shelter is located at 961 Shelter Rd, Princeton, WV 24740

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New restaurant Bee Noodle’d is creating buzz on Tazewell’s Main Street
New restaurant Bee Noodle’d is creating buzz on Tazewell’s Main Street
Sexton collects the so-called fertilizer himself.
Richlands man shares story of “miracle” fertilizer
Bob Huggins welcomed into the Basketball Hall of Fame
WVU makes decision on Bob Huggins after homophobic slur
Crystal Collins
SHERIFF: 1 arrested after missing WV woman’s body found
Major progress is expected over the next year on an area leaders hope will be the next scenic...
Beckley, West Virginia Land Trust to develop outdoor recreation area over next year

Latest News

A new media and marketing business celebrated its grand opening with the Beckley-Raleigh County...
New full-service marketing and media company opens in Beckley
Bridge repair generic
Okey L. Patteson Rd. to close for repairs
FILE: Submissions to the 2019 Kids Kick Opioids contest, displayed by West Virginia Attorney...
Monroe, Raleigh counties’ students win ‘Kids Kick Opioids’ design contest
Blacksburg NWS
Blacksburg NWS