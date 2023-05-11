WVBOE: Report shows marginalized groups suspended from school more often than others

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new report shown to the West Virginia State Board of Education is showing some groups of students are suspended at higher rates than others.

According to the WVBOE, of the nearly 70,000 student suspensions during the 2022 school year, black students, students from low-income homes, foster homes, homeless students, and those with disabilities are all suspended more frequently.

Director of Leadership and Development Drew McClanahan said they’re working toward finding solutions.

“We saw a very large disproportionate rate of suspensions for foster care students,” he said. “For instance, 78% of foster care students that were referred for school discipline were suspended. We see similar traits with black students.”

Part of the data shows the average suspended student in West Virginia got six days, but black and foster students had around a nine-day average during the 2022 school year.

The WVBOE said West Virginia’s school population lost nearly 180,000 school days from all the suspensions in the 2022 school year.

The Rev. Matthew Watts with Grace Bible Church said this is something he’s been trying to bring attention to for eight years.

I believe that this data starts us down the road to understand the severity, how complicated the magnitude, and the scope of the problem,” he said. " I think that we can show how when you connect the dots, school suspension is a contributor to many of our problems.”

The WVBOE has a few recommendations after gathering, including an increase in training along with more resources and transparency.

The school discipline update is available on the WVDE website.

