We’ll be warm, muggy, and stormy to end the work week

Tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

Temps tonight will drop into the 50s for most.

FRIDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow, we’ll become unsettled, with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing, especially during the late afternoon and early evening. As of now, the severe weather threat is nil, but we could have some heavy rain at times; localized flooding issues cannot be ruled out.

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK (WVVA WEATHER)

The forecast will remain rather stagnant into Mother’s Day Weekend. We’ll stay warm, humid, and unsettled, with passing showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. At night, we’ll be partly cloudy with low temps in the 50s and low 60s through the weekend.

Futurecast (WVVA WEATHER)

We look stormy still to start next week, but we should gradually start drying out after Monday...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.