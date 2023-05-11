We’ll be warm, muggy, and stormy to end the work week

Heavy downpours will be possible at times
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
WEEKEND OUTLOOK(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Tonight
Tonight(WVVA WEATHER)

Temps tonight will drop into the 50s for most.

FRIDAY
FRIDAY(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow, we’ll become unsettled, with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing, especially during the late afternoon and early evening. As of now, the severe weather threat is nil, but we could have some heavy rain at times; localized flooding issues cannot be ruled out.

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK
SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK(WVVA WEATHER)

The forecast will remain rather stagnant into Mother’s Day Weekend. We’ll stay warm, humid, and unsettled, with passing showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. At night, we’ll be partly cloudy with low temps in the 50s and low 60s through the weekend.

Futurecast
Futurecast(WVVA WEATHER)

We look stormy still to start next week, but we should gradually start drying out after Monday...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Collins
SHERIFF: 1 arrested after missing WV woman’s body found
Sexton collects the so-called fertilizer himself.
Richlands man shares story of “miracle” fertilizer
New restaurant Bee Noodle’d is creating buzz on Tazewell’s Main Street
New restaurant Bee Noodle’d is creating buzz on Tazewell’s Main Street
Bob Huggins welcomed into the Basketball Hall of Fame
WVU makes decision on Bob Huggins after homophobic slur
Major progress is expected over the next year on an area leaders hope will be the next scenic...
Beckley, West Virginia Land Trust to develop outdoor recreation area over next year

Latest News

Full Forecast (5/11)
Full Forecast (5/11)
It'll be a warm one today with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.
It’ll feel Summer-like in the coming days
Full video forecast (5-10-2023)
Full video forecast (5-10-2023)
TOMORROW PLANNER
We’ll feel more Summer-like into Thursday