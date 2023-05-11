Va. Department of Health getting rid of COVID app

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thursday marks the end of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency.

In Virginia, the Department of Health will be getting rid of the COVIDWISE Exposure Notifications app.

The app, which launched in August 2020, was used to alert people about whether or not they had been in close contact with someone who had COVID.

“You can remove the app from your device,” the Virginia Department of Health said on its website. “VDH is grateful for your support.”

As part of the changes starting Thursday, the federal government will move COVID-19 vaccines and some treatments to the traditional health care market. Free COVID tests will no longer be guaranteed.

Some costs may also shift to become out-of-pocket.

