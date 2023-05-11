Students with Greenbrier East High School will present nationally qualifying invention to Washington D.C judges.

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - In April, the InvenTeam at Greenbrier East High School in Lewisburg was named one of 10 finalists in Samsung’s national “Solve for Tomorrow” competition.

The challenge is for students in sixth through twelfth grades to create better solutions for their communities using STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), but Kevin Warfield, the engineering instructor at Greenbrier East, says it holds a much bigger meaning than that.

“The hands-on...that is the key thing,” he shared. “Allowing kids in a high school setting, you know, if they, you know, kind of step out of that comfort zone and they can experiment and fail, and it’s not a catastrophe.”

The team began work on their submission in May of 2021. Together, they developed a cave tracker to help people navigate cavernous regions. Each part of the project- from conception to design and even construction- was done by the InvenTeam.

“What we invented and what our goal was from the beginnings was to create a device that was able to help cavers in the State of West Virginia, as well as anywhere, really, be able to get out of those caves safely,” explained Cole Snyder, a senior at Greenbrier East High School. “So, over time, what we decided to develop was a breadcrumb system in which digital devices are left throughout the cave and then retrieved afterward, which emit light, as well as sound in order for you to trace your way back.”

Snyder says each student on the team has their own role in the project. He works in engineering, while others focus on fabrication, 3D printing and even media. While they all tackle different roles, they work as a single unit.

By being named a top ten school, the InvenTeam won $50,000 for new technology at Greenbrier East, and, on Monday, May 15, they will get to present their invention to a panel of judges in Washington D.C. While they hope to win the title of 2023 Sustainability Innovation Award Winner, the InvenTeam says their real desire is to encourage others to love science, technology, engineering and math as much as they do.

“It is truly exciting to have the community backing us, our fellow students, our principals,” shared Olivia Warfield, a sophomore. “It’s great to see, you know, other people develop a love for STEM along with seeing this, and just seeing how everyone reacts to our project is just amazing.”

On Monday, the Greenbrier East InvenTeam will be up against schools from New York, Nevada, Georgia and Texas to name a few. The winning school will win an additional $50,000 for new classroom technology.

