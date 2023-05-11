Prosecutor: Deputy will not be charged in teen’s death

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A sheriff’s deputy involved in an incident that resulted in the death of a 13-year-old girl on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, will not be charged in connection with that incident, according to the special prosecutor handling the case.

On Thursday, May 11, the Putnam County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney released the findings of their investigation to determine if the evidence warranted that the deputy involved in the deadly incident could be charged with negligent homicide.

On December 30, 2022, Laney Hudson, 13, was hit and killed by an off-duty Cabell County sheriff’s deputy driving a marked cruiser.

The crash happened near the intersection of 5th Avenue and 31st Street in Huntington.

Putnam County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Sorsaia said in a press release Thursday, Hudson and another teenager ran out into the intersection as the sheriff’s deputy was passing through.

Hudson passed away from her injuries, while the other teenager was uninjured, officials reported.

The release goes on to say that prior to the incident, Hudson and other juveniles had consumed beer and smoked marijuana laced with a substance known as K2.

“It is commonly known in law enforcement circles that when a young person smokes marijuana laced with K2, it can severely impact their behavior, impair their judgement and their physical actions,” the release from the Prosecuting Attorney states. “K2 is known as a synthetic substance that is commonly used to enhance marijuana’s effects.”

According to the Prosecuting Attorney, West Virginia State Police discovered a video on Hudson’s cell phone taken moments before the crash showing Hudson and at least one other juvenile running around in the intersection.

The deputy involved in the incident gave a statement to law enforcement that he was approaching the intersection of 5th Avenue and 31st Street, when he realized he had a green light and proceeded through the intersection. At that moment, the deputy told investigators they saw two pedestrians running across the road in front of the cruiser and was unable to stop in time, hitting one of the pedestrians.

The Prosecuting Attorney reports two sobriety tests were conducted.

“One was a preliminary breath test resulting in a .000 blood alcohol content, which indicates no presence of alcoholic beverage,” the statement from the Prosecuting Attorney states. “The other sobriety test, conducted by the West Virginia State Police in Huntington, was a standardized field sobriety test by a state trooper who is a certified drug recognition expert. This test also indicated that there was no sign of impairment.”

The West Virginia State Police’s Crash Reconstruction Unit attempted to download what is commonly known as the ‘black box’ following the incident, but being an older model vehicle, officials say the black box did not activate.

A crash reconstruction by West Virginia State Police, including analysis of skid marks, the location of Hudson’s body and other factors, determined the speed of the cruiser at the time of the crash was estimated between 47 and 55 miles per hour.

On Feb. 1, 2023, West Virginia State Police conducted a speed survey at the intersection at approximately the same time the incident occurred in December. West Virginia State Police say they used radar gun technology to determine in a one-hour period what is the average speed of travelers at the 31st Street and 5th Avenue intersection. It was determined by the State Police that the median speed for the area was 49 miles per hour.

The Prosecuting Attorney’s release says that ‘even though the speed survey taken on February 1, does not eliminate the possibility that the deputy was exceeding the speed limit, it does indicate that the speed that the [deputy] was driving is well within the average speed limits used by individuals using that particular roadway.’

The release goes on to say that in order for the deputy involved to be charged with negligent homicide, it must be proven that they were driving in reckless disregard of the safety of others, and that a conviction for negligent homicide must not be premised solely upon the violation of a traffic statute.

The Prosecuting Attorney wrote, ‘The evidence clearly shows in this case that the tragic loss of Jacqueline Hudson was not a result of the negligence of [the deputy]. I believe that the loss of Jacqueline Hudson was a direct result of a thirteen-year-old juvenile, who was exposed to the use of alcohol and marijuana laced with K2 synthetic substances, that severely affected her judgement and ability to make rational decisions, and subsequently led to her running in front of the car. Therefore, I am taking the position that [the deputy] will not face any criminal charges as a result of this accident. I do not believe that I have any evidence sufficient to allege to any Court to justify a warrant for his arrest.”

Prosecuting Attorney Mark Sorsaia said an autopsy of Laney’s body revealed positive findings of Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC, consistent with the use of marijuana, and a blood alcohol concentration in her blood.

“Based upon the information listed above, there is strong evidence to suggest that, tragically, Jacqueline Hudson was significantly impaired on the night of her death, due to the fact that she consumed alcohol and smoked marijuana laced with K2,” the release states.

