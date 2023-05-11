Okey L. Patteson Rd. to close for repairs

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Department of Highways issued a notice that Okey L. Patteson Road (WV 612) will be restricted to one lane with intermittent traffic delays for bridge repairs over Mossy Creek at Mossy starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 15.

As of now, barring any inclement weather, the road is set to be fully accessible on Friday, May 26.

Local traffic will have access to all properties while this work is being completed. Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling through the work zone.

