Okey L. Patteson Rd. to close for repairs

Bridge repair generic
Bridge repair generic(MGN)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Department of Highways issued a notice that Okey L. Patteson Road (WV 612) will be restricted to one lane with intermittent traffic delays for bridge repairs over Mossy Creek at Mossy starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 15.

As of now, barring any inclement weather, the road is set to be fully accessible on Friday, May 26.

Local traffic will have access to all properties while this work is being completed. Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling through the work zone.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New restaurant Bee Noodle’d is creating buzz on Tazewell’s Main Street
New restaurant Bee Noodle’d is creating buzz on Tazewell’s Main Street
Sexton collects the so-called fertilizer himself.
Richlands man shares story of “miracle” fertilizer
Bob Huggins welcomed into the Basketball Hall of Fame
WVU makes decision on Bob Huggins after homophobic slur
Crystal Collins
SHERIFF: 1 arrested after missing WV woman’s body found
Major progress is expected over the next year on an area leaders hope will be the next scenic...
Beckley, West Virginia Land Trust to develop outdoor recreation area over next year

Latest News

A new media and marketing business celebrated its grand opening with the Beckley-Raleigh County...
New full-service marketing and media company opens in Beckley
FILE: Submissions to the 2019 Kids Kick Opioids contest, displayed by West Virginia Attorney...
Monroe, Raleigh counties’ students win ‘Kids Kick Opioids’ design contest
Belle
Your Furcast @ Noon Update: Belle
Blacksburg NWS
Blacksburg NWS