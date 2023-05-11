New full-service marketing and media company opens in Beckley


A new media and marketing business celebrated its grand opening with the Beckley-Raleigh County...
A new media and marketing business celebrated its grand opening with the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new media and marketing business celebrated its grand opening with the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.

‘Go Duck Marketing & Media’ is located across from the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center on South Eisenhower Drive. The business specializes in full-service marketing, including social media management, content creation, website development, billboard advertising, and graphic design, among other services.

CEO Brianna Duckworth said she was heavily involved in touring with theatre groups when the Pandemic stalled a lot of their operations. Looking at alternative income sources, she stepped up efforts doing consulting, media, and marketing on the side and discovered a real need for the services locally.

“We started to see those clients growing. They started to build. They started to see results in their own companies. It appeared to build and build and here we are today in this position. It’s very exciting.”

Go Duck Marketing & Media has a team ready to assist with marketing needs. To learn more about the range of services offered, visit Not Your Mama’s Marketing Company | Go Duck Media

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New restaurant Bee Noodle’d is creating buzz on Tazewell’s Main Street
New restaurant Bee Noodle’d is creating buzz on Tazewell’s Main Street
Sexton collects the so-called fertilizer himself.
Richlands man shares story of “miracle” fertilizer
Bob Huggins welcomed into the Basketball Hall of Fame
WVU makes decision on Bob Huggins after homophobic slur
Crystal Collins
SHERIFF: 1 arrested after missing WV woman’s body found
Major progress is expected over the next year on an area leaders hope will be the next scenic...
Beckley, West Virginia Land Trust to develop outdoor recreation area over next year

Latest News

Bridge repair generic
Okey L. Patteson Rd. to close for repairs
FILE: Submissions to the 2019 Kids Kick Opioids contest, displayed by West Virginia Attorney...
Monroe, Raleigh counties’ students win ‘Kids Kick Opioids’ design contest
Belle
Your Furcast @ Noon Update: Belle
Blacksburg NWS
Blacksburg NWS