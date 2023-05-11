New full-service marketing and media company opens in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new media and marketing business celebrated its grand opening with the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.

‘Go Duck Marketing & Media’ is located across from the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center on South Eisenhower Drive. The business specializes in full-service marketing, including social media management, content creation, website development, billboard advertising, and graphic design, among other services.

CEO Brianna Duckworth said she was heavily involved in touring with theatre groups when the Pandemic stalled a lot of their operations. Looking at alternative income sources, she stepped up efforts doing consulting, media, and marketing on the side and discovered a real need for the services locally.

“We started to see those clients growing. They started to build. They started to see results in their own companies. It appeared to build and build and here we are today in this position. It’s very exciting.”

Go Duck Marketing & Media has a team ready to assist with marketing needs. To learn more about the range of services offered, visit Not Your Mama’s Marketing Company | Go Duck Media

