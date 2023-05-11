“National Prevention Week” cookout raises awareness of health issues

This cookout served hotdogs and important medical information.
“National Prevention Week” cookout raises awareness of health issues
“National Prevention Week” cookout raises awareness of health issues(WVVA)
By Clayton McChesney
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -An event in Princeton for National Prevention Week helped raise awareness about a serious issue while providing food and fun. This cookout was hosted by a Coalition of around 10 different organizations in the community that focus on substance abuse and mental health as well as Spero Health, an addiction treatment center. The groups gave out information resources, blood pressure tests, opioid overdose reversal medicine, and more.

“These are resources that everyone can benefit from, and it’s important that they know they have access. It’s important to know how all these resources work together and collaborate to make sure that we get these individuals prepared for whatever they made need,” says Tammy Murphy, a Case Manager for Southern Highlands.

However, the event wasn’t all medical. They provided free hotdog meals and games for the community to enjoy. Organizers say this combination of fun and learning helps these organizations engage with the community and get resources to those who need it most.

“We’re just trying to get information out about the resources that are available, but also bring the community together and just give out free food and hang out and do activities,” says Candace Harless, from Mercer County Prevention Coalition and Community Connections.

“These people here care. These people here took the time out of their day to set up and just be an available resource to people here. So, everybody here cares,” says Bennie White, Facility Administrator for Spero Health.

This was the first time the Coalition held an event like this, but they say they may bring it back next year. Organizations we talked to say they would like to come back if they do.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Collins
SHERIFF: 1 arrested after missing WV woman’s body found
Sexton collects the so-called fertilizer himself.
Richlands man shares story of “miracle” fertilizer
New restaurant Bee Noodle’d is creating buzz on Tazewell’s Main Street
New restaurant Bee Noodle’d is creating buzz on Tazewell’s Main Street
Bob Huggins welcomed into the Basketball Hall of Fame
WVU makes decision on Bob Huggins after homophobic slur
Major progress is expected over the next year on an area leaders hope will be the next scenic...
Beckley, West Virginia Land Trust to develop outdoor recreation area over next year

Latest News

Mercer Christian Academy holds musical showcase of West Virginian history
Mercer Christian Academy holds musical showcase of West Virginian history
New full-service marketing and media company opens in Beckley
Heat index values of over 100 degrees will now lead to a Heat Advisory for all counties in our...
The threshold for heat warnings and advisories will lower next week.
Heat Advisories
Heat Advisories