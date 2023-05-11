“National Prevention Week” cookout raises awareness of health issues

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -An event in Princeton for National Prevention Week helped raise awareness about a serious issue while providing food and fun. This cookout was hosted by a Coalition of around 10 different organizations in the community that focus on substance abuse and mental health as well as Spero Health, an addiction treatment center. The groups gave out information resources, blood pressure tests, opioid overdose reversal medicine, and more.

“These are resources that everyone can benefit from, and it’s important that they know they have access. It’s important to know how all these resources work together and collaborate to make sure that we get these individuals prepared for whatever they made need,” says Tammy Murphy, a Case Manager for Southern Highlands.

However, the event wasn’t all medical. They provided free hotdog meals and games for the community to enjoy. Organizers say this combination of fun and learning helps these organizations engage with the community and get resources to those who need it most.

“We’re just trying to get information out about the resources that are available, but also bring the community together and just give out free food and hang out and do activities,” says Candace Harless, from Mercer County Prevention Coalition and Community Connections.

“These people here care. These people here took the time out of their day to set up and just be an available resource to people here. So, everybody here cares,” says Bennie White, Facility Administrator for Spero Health.

This was the first time the Coalition held an event like this, but they say they may bring it back next year. Organizations we talked to say they would like to come back if they do.

