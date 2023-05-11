Monroe, Raleigh counties’ students win ‘Kids Kick Opioids’ design contest

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced eight student winners for the office’s seventh “Kids Kick Opioids” contest from Central and Southeastern West Virginia. The competition is designed to raise awareness of prescription painkiller abuse and inspire creativity.

Locally, Brookelynn Neel, Sarah Arthur and Haylee Surface, of Mountain View Elementary & Middle School in Monroe County and Lailyn Yost and Emma Crawford, of Ridgeview Elementary School in Raleigh County won with their submissions.

“Drug abuse needlessly claims too many lives, and our hope is the entries from these artistic students will bring greater awareness and change—these entries really showcase the tremendous talent of our elementary and middle school participants,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “These artworks underscore the impact of the opioid epidemic on our young students. They are growing up in a time when drug abuse runs rampant. Our hope is their artwork will bring about greater awareness and a renewed commitment to change.”

The Attorney General received a total of 2,347 entries from 2,450 students at 66 middle and elementary schools across West Virginia. The submissions included a mix of drawings, poems and other designs aimed at promoting awareness. Judges recognized winning entries from 65 students overall. Those designs will be displayed in the State Capitol in the fall.

Kids Kick Opioids represents one of many initiatives through which the Attorney General has sought to combat West Virginia’s drug overdose death rate, including a lawsuit against the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration that achieved sweeping reforms to the nation’s drug quota system.

