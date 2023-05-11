Mercer Christian Academy holds musical showcase of West Virginian history

“There’s so much culture and liveliness here,” says one student performer
By Clayton McChesney
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -Mercer Christian Academy in Princeton will soon be having a musical performance with the spotlight on West Virginia and its history and culture. The performance will feature readings of historical accounts from West Virginia’s early days to the present and have musical accompaniment following the journey.

This event is open to everyone in the community. It will be for one night only on Monday, May 15th at 7:00 pm in Johnston Chapel Baptist Church. There is no cost to attend the show, but there will be pepperoni rolls for sale as part of their fundraiser.

We captured a preview of some of the songs that will be performed Monday. Click play on this video to hear for yourself.

