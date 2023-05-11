Manchin announces $3.1 million to enhance water quality, upgrade wastewater infrastructure

OCEANA, W.Va. (WVVA) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced $3,150,175 for the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) and the town of Oceana from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“Every West Virginian deserves clean water to drink, fresh air to breathe and a safe living environment. I’m pleased the EPA is investing more than $3.1 million in bolstering statewide effort to enhance water quality, as well as supporting critical wastewater infrastructure upgrades in Oceana,” Senator Manchin said. “As Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to protect the health and wellbeing of communities across the Mountain State.”

Individual awards listed below:

$1,706,175 – West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP)

This funding will support statewide efforts to maintain, protect and improve the water quality of rivers, lakes, streams, groundwater and other waterbodies.

$1,444,000 – Town of Oceana

This funding will be used to replace and repair the town’s storm sewer cross connections, sewer main leaks, broken laterals and broken or leaking manholes. These upgrades will improve operations of the local sewage treatment plant and enhance the Clear Fork Creek’s water quality.

