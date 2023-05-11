Man arrested for Carroll County assault and abduction

Don Jones mugshot
Don Jones mugshot(New River Valley Regional Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in an assault and abduction in Carroll County was arrested Thursday morning after an hours-long search.

Don Jones, 35, is charged with:

Kidnapping, abduction by force

Sexual assault with victim by force

Larceny auto theft

Weapons brandishing or pointing a firearm

Burglary/dwelling at night with intent to commit felony

Assault against law enforcement or fire/rescue personnel

Weapons-convicted felon

Assault with use of firearm in commission of felony

The investigation began when the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office was called the morning of May 11 by a woman who said when she arrived home, she was assaulted by a stranger who was inside her home. He then forced her inside her own vehicle.

As part of the timeline not yet revealed by investigators, she got in a position to call for help, and gave deputies a description of her attacker. A search of the Cana area began, and he was taken into custody near the Bear Trail and Timber Road intersection.

Jones is being held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail.

