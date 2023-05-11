It’ll feel Summer-like in the coming days
Highs will climb into the 70s and 80s over the next few days
A warm and dry day is on tap for our region. Partly cloudy skies are expected as temperatures climb into the upper 70s and low 80s.
Most should stay dry tonight; however, a stray shower cannot be ruled out. We’ll stay unseasonably mild with lows in the 50s and 60s.
Some showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop late Friday afternoon/evening, otherwise we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will rise into the upper 70s and low 80s once again.
Rounds of showers and storms will make their way through our region this weekend. Some storms may contain heavy downpours which could result in some localized flooding. Temperatures will top off in the 70s on Saturday and Sunday.
We’ll see some showers and cooler temperatures in the mid/upper 60s and low 70s to begin next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.
