Greenbrier East throttles Oak Hill to reach the sectional championship game

Spartans won 12-0
By Josh Widman
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:08 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVVA) - Greenbrier East took a lead in the first inning and pulled away from there.

The Spartans topped Oak Hill 12-0 and will play for the sectional title on Friday. Greenbrier East will face the winner of Oak Hill vs. Princeton.

Other sectional scores:

Princeton 10 - Woodrow Wilson 3 (AAA R3 S2)

Independence 18 - Liberty 1 (AA R3 S2)

Nicholas County 4 - Shady Spring 2 (AA R3 S2)

Wyoming East 13 - Westside 8 (AA R3 S1)

Greater Beckley 10 - Summers County 2 (A R3 S1)

Greenbrier West 21 - Pocahontas County 4 (A R3 S2)

Charleston Catholic 15 - Midland Trail 0 (A R3 S2)

