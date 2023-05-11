Greenbrier East throttles Oak Hill to reach the sectional championship game

FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVVA) - Greenbrier East took a lead in the first inning and pulled away from there.

The Spartans topped Oak Hill 12-0 and will play for the sectional title on Friday. Greenbrier East will face the winner of Oak Hill vs. Princeton.

Other sectional scores:

Princeton 10 - Woodrow Wilson 3 (AAA R3 S2)

Independence 18 - Liberty 1 (AA R3 S2)

Nicholas County 4 - Shady Spring 2 (AA R3 S2)

Wyoming East 13 - Westside 8 (AA R3 S1)

Greater Beckley 10 - Summers County 2 (A R3 S1)

Greenbrier West 21 - Pocahontas County 4 (A R3 S2)

Charleston Catholic 15 - Midland Trail 0 (A R3 S2)

