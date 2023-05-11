Capito announces CDS award to establish Physician Assistant Program at CU

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) announced that Concord University will be receiving $1,050,000 to establish a new physician assistant degree program with funding made available through a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request made and secured solely by Capito.

“Concord University continues to be an educational leader in southern West Virginia, and the addition of a physician assistant degree program will serve to increase opportunities available to students, and further the reach of the university. I’m confident that this funding will help strengthen our future health care workforce and systems, as well as the level of care available to West Virginians,” Senator Capito said. “I’m thrilled to deliver this support on behalf of all of the hard-working administrators, staff, and students in Athens, and I look forward to seeing the program make a positive impact on our communities.”

“Concord University is so very thankful for the support Senator Capito has shown by securing funding to start a Physician Assistant program. The Senator’s past support also made it possible for Concord to begin a nursing program. Together, these programs will allow Concord University to offer programs our students want while also providing qualified healthcare providers in the state and region to fill the shortages that currently exist. I am so pleased and thankful for Senator Capito’s diligence,” Dr. Kendra S. Boggess, President of Concord University, said.

