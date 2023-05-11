BU student participates in Disney College Program

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield University student Abby Gasperson was able to participate in the Disney College Program in the Fall semester of 2022 where she completed a paid internship at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

Gasperson is a graphic communications major and an aspiring filmmaker.

“Being from Bluefield and growing up here my whole life, it feels like you’re limited to so much career-wise. Most people are going to the medical field or becoming a teacher or an engineer or something like that,” Gasperson said. “When I grew up saying, ‘I want to go into film,’ I always had teachers being like, ‘That’s not really reliable,’ but I think when you find programs like the Disney College Program, it makes it feel more real. You do have the opportunity, even if it’s not where you are at the moment.”

While she did not use her graphic design skills as a Disney World cast member, Gasperson said her communication skills were significantly enhanced during her internship. She learned to communicate with people who did not understand English well and gained the nickname “kid translator” with her coworkers because of her exceptional ability to understand children. She connected with guests from Greece, Singapore, Brazil, and the Dominican Republican.

Gasperson said the experience taught her a lot about real-life as this was her first experience living on her own, paying bills, and working full-time.

“I had to spend holidays alone. I was working on average, 40 to 50 hours each week, and it wasn’t like working at a fast-food restaurant anywhere else,” she explained.

As a Disney Park cast member, Gasperson was taught the 5 Keys approach to guest service: Safety, Courtesy, Show, Efficiency, and Inclusion. Cast members are trained to ensure the well-being of guests and set up their coworkers for success. They must also maintain a particular image and use certain vocabulary to create an immersive experience for visitors. Gasperson described it as having “a whole dictionary going through your head.”

“In Tomorrowland, we address everyone as space rangers instead of princess and prince. You are in charge of making sure you don’t break the theme because that would interrupt the feel of each section in Disney World,” she explained.

