Bluefield University responds to unauthorized Twitter posts

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Officials with Bluefield University say that they are working to have unauthorized access to their Bluefield Rams athletics account removed. The announcement was sent out in a release on Thursday following the posting of confidential information on Wednesday evening.

The posts come only weeks after a group calling themselves “AvosLocker” launched a cybersecurity attack on the school. The group said they had access to university files and threatened to post them to the dark web if a ransom was not paid.

Information like employee W-2 forms and student transcripts were posted to the page but have since been deleted. W-2 information from the university’s president, Dr. David Olive were among some of the documents posted.

Transcripts from students’ high schools and previous colleges were also posted. The W-2′s and transcripts not only contain information like pay, and grades but social security numbers as well.

The school says they will be investigating the incident and will provide notifications to those impacted. You can see the school’s full statement below.

Good afternoon,

Please find an updated statement from the University.

As you know, on Sunday, April 30, 2023, we discovered a cybersecurity attack that impacted our systems. Since that time, we have taken steps to secure our internal systems and environment. However, we are aware that the unauthorized actor accessed the @BluefieldRams on Twitter. We are working to have this accessed removed. Further, our investigation into the nature and extent of the incident is ongoing, and we will provide notifications to individuals impacted, as appropriate.

If you have specific questions, please contact us at 276-212-2970.

We appreciate the continued support and patience from the community.

