A.G. Morrisey issues statement on EPA proposed role on power plants

West Virginia Attorney General issued a statement on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
West Virginia Attorney General issued a statement on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed new rule on power plants.(Jacob Krantz)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia Attorney General issued a statement on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed new rule on power plants.

“Based upon what we currently know about this proposal, it is not going to be upheld, and it just seems designed to scare more coal-fired power plants into retirement—the goal of the Biden administration,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “That tactic is unacceptable, and this rule appears to utterly fly in the face of the rule of law. The U.S. Supreme Court has placed significant limits on what the EPA can do—we plan on ensuring that those limits are upheld, and we expect that we would once again prevail in court against this out-of-control agency.”  

“We urge everyone not to fall for this clear attempt to accomplish what the law doesn’t allow,” Attorney General Morrisey continued. “We need the plants to stay open.”

