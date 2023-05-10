We’ll feel more Summer-like into Thursday

Tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

With high pressure in control, we should stay dry tonight, with only a few passing clouds. Low temps will be in the upper 40s-mid 50s.

TOMORROW (WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday, as high pressure shifts east, a southerly wind flow will develop, allowing a warm-up. Highs Thursday afternoon will be more Summer-like, climbing into the mid 70s-mid 80s. We’ll stay dry, but we’ll see lots of developing clouds as a frontal system gets closer to our area.

FRIDAY FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday night, we could see an isolated shower, but most will stay rain-free. Low temps will drop into the 50s.

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

Friday, temps will again hit the 70s and 80s. We’ll be dry still for most of the day, but by Friday night, we could see developing showers and thunderstorms.

Rain looks to be on and off through our Mother’s Day weekend. Stay tuned! Temps will

