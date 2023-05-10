We’ll feel more Summer-like into Thursday

Temps will hit the 70s and 80s tomorrow
TOMORROW PLANNER
TOMORROW PLANNER
By Katherine Thompson
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Tonight
Tonight

With high pressure in control, we should stay dry tonight, with only a few passing clouds. Low temps will be in the upper 40s-mid 50s.

TOMORROW
TOMORROW

Thursday, as high pressure shifts east, a southerly wind flow will develop, allowing a warm-up. Highs Thursday afternoon will be more Summer-like, climbing into the mid 70s-mid 80s. We’ll stay dry, but we’ll see lots of developing clouds as a frontal system gets closer to our area.

FRIDAY FORECAST
FRIDAY FORECAST

Thursday night, we could see an isolated shower, but most will stay rain-free. Low temps will drop into the 50s.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN

Friday, temps will again hit the 70s and 80s. We’ll be dry still for most of the day, but by Friday night, we could see developing showers and thunderstorms.

Rain looks to be on and off through our Mother’s Day weekend. Stay tuned! Temps will

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

