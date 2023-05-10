Sunshine and warmer temperatures are expected today
Highs will climb into the 70s this afternoon
Some patchy fog has developed this morning and is dense in some areas. Otherwise, we are dry, and we’ll see plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures will climb into the 70s for most this afternoon.
We’ll stay dry with partly cloudy skies tonight. Lows will be seasonable in the upper 40s and low/mid 50s overnight.
On Thursday, clouds will increase throughout the day as a frontal system slowly meanders towards our region. We should stay dry as temperatures rise into the upper 70s and low/mid 80s.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible as we wrap up the workweek and head into the weekend. Some storms could produce heavy rain so localized flooding cannot be ruled out Friday-Sunday.
Despite the rain, we’ll stay mild and muggy with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s this weekend. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.
