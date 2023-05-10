Sunshine and warmer temperatures are expected today

Highs will climb into the 70s this afternoon
We'll see plenty of sunshine as temperatures climb into the 70s this afternoon.
We'll see plenty of sunshine as temperatures climb into the 70s this afternoon.(WVVA WEATHER)
By Collin Rogers
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Some patchy fog has developed this morning and is dense in some areas. Otherwise, we are dry, and we’ll see plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures will climb into the 70s for most this afternoon.

Mainly sunny skies are expected today as temperatures climb into the 70s.
Mainly sunny skies are expected today as temperatures climb into the 70s.(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll stay dry with partly cloudy skies tonight. Lows will be seasonable in the upper 40s and low/mid 50s overnight.

Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight as temperatures dip into the upper 40s and 50s.
Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight as temperatures dip into the upper 40s and 50s.(WVVA WEATHER)

On Thursday, clouds will increase throughout the day as a frontal system slowly meanders towards our region. We should stay dry as temperatures rise into the upper 70s and low/mid 80s.

Partly cloudy skies are expected on Thursday as temperatures climb into the 70s and 80s.
Partly cloudy skies are expected on Thursday as temperatures climb into the 70s and 80s.(WVVA WEATHER)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible as we wrap up the workweek and head into the weekend. Some storms could produce heavy rain so localized flooding cannot be ruled out Friday-Sunday.

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will move through our region on Friday and into the weekend.
Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will move through our region on Friday and into the weekend.(WVVA WEATHER)

Despite the rain, we’ll stay mild and muggy with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s this weekend. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sexton collects the so-called fertilizer himself.
Richlands man shares story of “miracle” fertilizer
Skylar Neese's family during Tuesday's parole hearing for Rachel Shoaf
Parole denied for teen’s murderer
Harold Samples was arrested after police say he ran over his girlfriend.
Man accused of running over girlfriend while drunk, killing her
FILE - Morgan Wallen performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, on...
Country music performer Morgan Wallen rescheduling 6 weeks of shows
Aaron Mathew Koontz
UPDATE: Alderson man turns himself in

Latest News

Full video forecast (5-10-2023)
Full video forecast (5-10-2023)
WED PICKLEBALL FORECAST
Sunny and seasonable weather on the way for midweek
Full Forecast (5/9)
Full Forecast (5/9)
Scattered showers and storms are expected this morning before we dry out this afternoon.
Scattered showers and storms are possible this morning