Shady Side Market in Daniels welcomes its 37th year in business

DANIELS, W.Va. (WVVA) - May 10 is National Small Business Day, and one southern West Virginia couple with a passion for customer service is sharing the tricks and trades behind small business longevity.

Shady Side Market sits along the edge of Ritter Drive in Daniels and has been open for the last 37 years. In that time, the market has seen changes and trials.

But also growth.

“It’s not all beauty and fun,” explained Joyce Flanagan. “There’s some dirty, hard work to it, for sure.”

“We probably went broke several times and just refused to give up,” added Terry Clark. “You know, but, gradually, things started coming together, and...it’s turned into a passion as far as we’re concerned. It’s all we know.”

Clark and Flanagan are co-owners of the Shady Side Market, making them partners both in business and in life. While sharing a business with your significant other isn’t for everyone, they say they have found the secret to success.

“He does more of the produce market part. I do more of the flower part and if I need him, I yell, and if he needs me, he yells, and we do it together.”

You can ask the pair, being a successful small business isn’t easy. Over the years, Clark and Flanagan say they have seen large retailers move in and threaten their position, but they stand strong and continue to put the customer first.

“A lot of times, you can’t compete prise-wise, but you can out-quality them,” Clark shared. “So, that’s what we try to do all the time, whether it be Tennessee tomatoes, whether it be hanging baskets. Whatever we are dealing with, we try to find the best we can find to buy.”

And it’s that idea of “customer first” that drives them each and every day.

“We work on a personal basis. We don’t just bring you in, sell you something and send you away...” said Flanagan.

With nearly 40 years’ experience, Clark and Flanagan know a thing or two about flowers and even more about running a business, but they say success doesn’t come with a secret recipe; it comes from constant work.

“Never give up, Regardless. Never give up.”

“Dedication,” Clark agreed. “Absolutely.”

Shady Side Market is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. The market, however, will be extending its hours to accommodate Mother’s Day shoppers. On Sunday, March 14, and Sunday, March 21, they will be open according to their weekday hours.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.