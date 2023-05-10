One Southern West Virginia student named 2023 Presidential Scholar

Dalton S. Cook of Westside High School was named a 2023 Presidential Scholar.
By Kassidy Brown
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardon announced the 59th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars. This award recognizes 161 high school seniors for accomplishments in categories like academics, the arts, and career and technical education.

As directed by Presidential Executive Order, the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars are comprised of one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 scholars in the arts and 20 scholars in career and technical education.

The West Virginia scholars include (hometown, scholar, school, location):

  • WV – Lynco – Dalton S. Cook, Westside High School, Clear Fork, West Virginia.
  • WV – Morgantown – Rania Zuri, Morgantown High School, Morgantown, West Virginia.
  • **WV – Shinnston – Isabella Mackenzie Herrod, Liberty High School, Clarksburg, West Virginia. (**U.S. Presidential Scholar in Career and Technical Education)

“U.S. Presidential Scholars have always represented the future of our country and the bright promise it holds. I want each of these remarkable students to know: your passion and intellect, pursuit of excellence, and spirit of service are exactly what our country needs,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “On behalf of President Biden, I am delighted to join your family, friends, and communities in celebrating your accomplishments. Aim high, share your talents, and continue embracing opportunities to lead as your exciting future unfolds.”

Of the 3.7 million students that are expected to graduate in 2023, more than 5,000 qualified for the year’s awards determined by outstanding performance on the College Board SAT or ACT or through nominations made by chief state school officers, other partner recognition organizations and YoungArts, the National Foundation for the Advancement of Artists.

