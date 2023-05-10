New restaurant Bee Noodle’d is creating buzz on Tazewell’s Main Street

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Some of you may have heard the buzz.. a new restaurant is coming to Tazewell’s Main Street called Bee Noodle’d.

A family business ran by Tazewell natives, the eatery is located at 171 Main Street. The eatery’s theme is inspired by the owner’s name for their daughter, “little bee”, and her passion for sustainability.

Bee Noodle’s plans to offer a variety of pasta plates.

“We’re serving pasta. We’re serving a variety of noodle dishes. We’ll have you basic alfredo which is pretty popular. We’re going to have mac and cheese. Then we’ll have an Asian influence. We’re going to go with some unique pasta dishes. We’re going to release those later this week,” said co-owner Nick Keene

Keene adds to keep your eyes peeled on their Facebook page later this week to see the full menu. The business believes it takes a hive to thrive and are partnering with other local entrepreneurs such as artist Sarah Bellum for murals, the Candle Shop for a limited edition candle, and local beekeepers such as the Honey Cottage and the Appalachian Bee Keeping Collective .

Bee Noodle’d hopes to open in June.

