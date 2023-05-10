Hospitals in the Two Virginias celebrate National Nurses Week

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - National Nurses Week is this week and Princeton Community Hospital recognized their nurses by providing lunch, dinner and sweets to the health care workers. Board members at the hospital also shadowed nurses to see all of the hard work they do daily. On top of that, chaplains were brought in to bless the hands of each nurse.

“It’s really to show them how important they really are to show that they are very valued and really to say thank you and give them the energy and recognition that they need to refresh themselves and be able to do the great job that they do,” said Chief Nursing Officer at PCH, Tim Anderson.

Anderson says the activities for the nurses are a small token of appreciation for the heart and soul of health care.

“They’re the ones who can see the whole picture. They carry out the physician’s orders, they administer medications, they assess the patient. So if they notice anything abnormal about the patient we’re the eyes and ears of the physicians,” said Anderson.

In Tazewell County, the nurses at Clinch Valley Health are being treated to goodies like pizza, ice cream and bingo prizes. The chief nursing officer there says being a nurse isn’t an easy job.

“They provide a lot of care and nursing is not just physical care but emotional. They take a lot of stuff home with them sometimes about their patients and what’s going on. So they need recognized for all they do,” said Chief Nursing Officer for Clinch Valley Health, Beth Stiltner.

We spoke with two registered nurses at the hospital to learn more about the work that they do. One nurse, Deborah Artrip has been serving the community at the hospital for 34 years. The other has been in nursing for a decade.

“Sometimes they just want somebody to talk to so we get to do that. That’s a good part of nursing. Sometimes they don’t have families that can come and visit. We get patients from Bluefield that transfer in that are hard for their families to come. So we’re their support while they’re here,” said Artrip.

“Often times the nurses especially in small communities are the backbones for these communities. They often times pour from empty cups. You know it’s very important that in a community like this we recognize those that support this community,” said Registered Nurse, Samantha Muncy.

If you have a nurse in your life be sure to thank them for all the hard work they do.

