Greenbrier West pulls ahead in the fifth and captures the sectional championship

Lady Cavaliers beat Midland Trail 13-9
By Josh Widman
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAWLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier West Lady Cavaliers scored six runs in the fifth inning to take the lead over Midland Trail and added some insurance runs later on.

The Lady Cavaliers won 13-9 on Tuesday night and claimed the A R3 S2 championship. Greenbrier West will face the winner of James Monroe/River View in the regional championship series.

