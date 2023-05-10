Greenbrier West pulls ahead in the fifth and captures the sectional championship

CRAWLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier West Lady Cavaliers scored six runs in the fifth inning to take the lead over Midland Trail and added some insurance runs later on.

The Lady Cavaliers won 13-9 on Tuesday night and claimed the A R3 S2 championship. Greenbrier West will face the winner of James Monroe/River View in the regional championship series.

