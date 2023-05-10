Fayette County Park pool will not open for 2023 season

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Fayette County Park/4H Camp pool will be closed for the 2023 Summer season, but the County Commission id exploring funding sources for the repairs, which are in excess of $3 million.

Though the pool will be closed, the park will continue to offer shelter rentals and activities like community fairs, monthly trail workdays, and a 6-week summer camp for Fayette County youth aging 9 years old to 12 years old.

Additional maintenance projects and supporting new and existing events at the park are currently underway. Despite the lack of a pool, the County Park is preparing for a successful season ahead.

