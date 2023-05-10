Fayette County Park pool will not open for 2023 season

The Fayette County Park/4H Camp pool will be closed for the 2023 Summer season, but the County...
The Fayette County Park/4H Camp pool will be closed for the 2023 Summer season, but the County Commission id exploring funding sources for the repairs, which are in excess of $3 million.(Storyblocks)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Fayette County Park/4H Camp pool will be closed for the 2023 Summer season, but the County Commission id exploring funding sources for the repairs, which are in excess of $3 million.

Though the pool will be closed, the park will continue to offer shelter rentals and activities like community fairs, monthly trail workdays, and a 6-week summer camp for Fayette County youth aging 9 years old to 12 years old.

Additional maintenance projects and supporting new and existing events at the park are currently underway. Despite the lack of a pool, the County Park is preparing for a successful season ahead.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sexton collects the so-called fertilizer himself.
Richlands man shares story of “miracle” fertilizer
Skylar Neese's family during Tuesday's parole hearing for Rachel Shoaf
Parole denied for teen’s murderer
Harold Samples was arrested after police say he ran over his girlfriend.
Man accused of running over girlfriend while drunk, killing her
FILE - Morgan Wallen performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, on...
Country music performer Morgan Wallen rescheduling 6 weeks of shows
Aaron Mathew Koontz
UPDATE: Alderson man turns himself in

Latest News

Major progress is expected over the next year on an area leaders hope will be the next scenic...
Beckley, West Virginia Land Trust to develop outdoor recreation area over next year
“Homes Among the Hills” Home Tour
Greenbrier Historical Society to host “Homes Among the Hills” Home Tour events on June 10
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Family Assistance...
DHHR announces funding opportunity for expansion of Family Support Centers
New restaurant Bee Noodle’d is creating buzz on Tazewell’s Main Street
New restaurant Bee Noodle’d is creating buzz on Tazewell’s Main Street