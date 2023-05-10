DHHR announces funding opportunity for expansion of Family Support Centers

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Family Assistance seeking to establish and expand Family Support Centers (FSCs) statewide with funding made available through Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), the Promoting Safe and Stable Families Act, and Title II of the Child Abuse Prevention & Treatment Act.

According to a release from the DHHR, applications for the funding of new and existing centers will be accepted from May 15 through June 13, and the successful applicants could be awarded up to $250,000 for the state fiscal year 2024 grant cycle.

“FSCs are wonderful community resources that not only link families with concrete supports to help meet their basic needs, but also serve as community hubs for family education and life skills,” said Janie Cole, Commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Family Assistance. “Our goal is to fund the expansion of existing centers or the creation of new centers to assure statewide coverage. FSCs are critical partners in keeping West Virginia families out of crisis so they can stay together and thrive.”

FSCs re made to address risk factors that may impact a family’s wellness and stability and provide a safe and convenient location where families can receive or be referred to community-based supports and services. Onsite services are determined by community needs, but they could include parenting and life skills classes, child playgroups, food and diaper pantries, and counseling. These services are designed to end generational poverty, help families prosper, and prevent situations that may lead to child abuse and neglect.

FSC services are not restricted to at-risk families, but offered to any family in a community who would benefit from the services and programs available. Currently, 40 counties are covered by 37 FSCs.

Applicants must first register as a vendor and may then apply through the grants.WV.gov portal.

For information on DHHR’s Bureau for Family Assistance grant application process, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/bfa/partnersandproviders/Pages/Financial-Forms-and-Tools.aspx. To view and apply for careers with the Bureau for Family Assistance, visit dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/Career-Opportunities.aspx.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.