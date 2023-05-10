Community Paint Day paints and decorates in Oakvale for All Together Arts Week

OAKVALE, W.Va. (WVVA) -To help celebrate All Together Arts Week, two local artists collectives teamed up to bring a splash of color to the area. Artists from Pigment Sanctuary and Riff Raff as well as volunteers from the Oakvale Outreach Team decorated a local fishing spot in Oakvale, West Virginia, to turn it into a large floor mural for people to enjoy. In addition to the painted flowers, they also planned to add real flowers, tables, and benches to create a sitting area near the river. Lacey Vilandry, Vice President of Pigment Sanctuary and a contracted artist for Riff Raff: says art events like this one bring beauty to the community and enjoyment to the artists working on it.

“It’s really fun to do these community paint days because they’re just ways to get more people involved with painting especially the kinds of people that say, ‘oh, I’m not an artist,’ because everybody’s an artist,” says Vilandry.

Vilandry adds that her inspiration for this art came from nature, both native flowers and the ones the ones people plant in the summer.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.