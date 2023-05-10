Community Paint Day paints and decorates in Oakvale for All Together Arts Week

They hope to add benches and tables to create a sitting area near the river
Community Paint Day paints and decorates in Oakvale for All Together Arts Week
Community Paint Day paints and decorates in Oakvale for All Together Arts Week(WVVA)
By Clayton McChesney
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKVALE, W.Va. (WVVA) -To help celebrate All Together Arts Week, two local artists collectives teamed up to bring a splash of color to the area. Artists from Pigment Sanctuary and Riff Raff as well as volunteers from the Oakvale Outreach Team decorated a local fishing spot in Oakvale, West Virginia, to turn it into a large floor mural for people to enjoy. In addition to the painted flowers, they also planned to add real flowers, tables, and benches to create a sitting area near the river. Lacey Vilandry, Vice President of Pigment Sanctuary and a contracted artist for Riff Raff: says art events like this one bring beauty to the community and enjoyment to the artists working on it.

“It’s really fun to do these community paint days because they’re just ways to get more people involved with painting especially the kinds of people that say, ‘oh, I’m not an artist,’ because everybody’s an artist,” says Vilandry.

Vilandry adds that her inspiration for this art came from nature, both native flowers and the ones the ones people plant in the summer.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sexton collects the so-called fertilizer himself.
Richlands man shares story of “miracle” fertilizer
Skylar Neese's family during Tuesday's parole hearing for Rachel Shoaf
Parole denied for teen’s murderer
Bob Huggins welcomed into the Basketball Hall of Fame
WVU makes decision on Bob Huggins after homophobic slur
Harold Samples was arrested after police say he ran over his girlfriend.
Man accused of running over girlfriend while drunk, killing her
Wytheville purse snatchers getaway car
Wytheville Police Department searching for purse snatchers

Latest News

All Together Arts Week returns to Mercer County for 15th year
All Together Arts Week returns to Mercer County for 15th year
WVVA Hometown Hero: “Katie” Redden is a double-duty 1st Responder
WVVA Hometown Hero: “Katie” Redden is a double-duty 1st Responder
Beckley, West Virginia Land Trust to develop outdoor recreation area over next year
Clinch Valley Health Registered Nurse, Samantha Muncy hard at work
Hospitals in the Two Virginias celebrate National Nurses Week