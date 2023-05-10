Beckley, West Virginia Land Trust to develop outdoor recreation area over next year


Major progress is expected over the next year on an area leaders hope will be the next scenic...
Major progress is expected over the next year on an area leaders hope will be the next scenic hot spot for the City of Beckley.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Major progress is expected over the next year on an area leaders hope will be the next scenic hot spot for the City of Beckley.

In search of the entrance to the Piney Creek Preserve, you could easily miss it. The turn to the preserve is located just beside Brandon’s Muffler along Stanaford Road.

Heavily mined up until the 1970s, the area now sits quiet, complete with waterfalls and scenic views.

“You haven’t been able to access the property (until now). So hidden gems like the ones behind us are now open to the public to enjoy,” said Corey Lilly, who is working for the City of Beckley to develop the project with the West Virginia Land Trust.

Over the next year, he said visitors to the area can expect to see a number of new developments, including parking and interpretive signage explaining the area’s rich coal mining history. From there, he said crews will be working to develop the area for hiking, mountain biking, and rock climbing. While preserving the beauty of the area, he said they will also be working to make the areas handicap accessible.

Andrew Hitchcock with Elevation Sports nearby is most looking forward to the mountain biking. “It’s going to be really exciting to see the trail systems that are going to come in.”

Ultimately, Lilly said the goal is to make the spot enjoyable for locals, but also for those visiting the National Park.

“The City of Beckley is the hub of the New River Gorge National Park. Our National Park is unique in that it runs linear across the landscape. So the City of Beckley is strategically positioned in the National Park, with Hinton being on one end and Fayetteville being on the other.”

Lilly said the city has also enlisted the help of a private company to help re-brand the city, focusing on three key areas -- downtown revitalization, re-branding as a mountain town, and outdoor recreation development.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sexton collects the so-called fertilizer himself.
Richlands man shares story of “miracle” fertilizer
Skylar Neese's family during Tuesday's parole hearing for Rachel Shoaf
Parole denied for teen’s murderer
Harold Samples was arrested after police say he ran over his girlfriend.
Man accused of running over girlfriend while drunk, killing her
FILE - Morgan Wallen performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, on...
Country music performer Morgan Wallen rescheduling 6 weeks of shows
Aaron Mathew Koontz
UPDATE: Alderson man turns himself in

Latest News

“Homes Among the Hills” Home Tour
Greenbrier Historical Society to host “Homes Among the Hills” Home Tour events on June 10
The Fayette County Park/4H Camp pool will be closed for the 2023 Summer season, but the County...
Fayette County Park pool will not open for 2023 season
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Family Assistance...
DHHR announces funding opportunity for expansion of Family Support Centers
New restaurant Bee Noodle’d is creating buzz on Tazewell’s Main Street
New restaurant Bee Noodle’d is creating buzz on Tazewell’s Main Street