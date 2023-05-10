Beckley, West Virginia Land Trust to develop outdoor recreation area over next year

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Major progress is expected over the next year on an area leaders hope will be the next scenic hot spot for the City of Beckley.

In search of the entrance to the Piney Creek Preserve, you could easily miss it. The turn to the preserve is located just beside Brandon’s Muffler along Stanaford Road.

Heavily mined up until the 1970s, the area now sits quiet, complete with waterfalls and scenic views.

“You haven’t been able to access the property (until now). So hidden gems like the ones behind us are now open to the public to enjoy,” said Corey Lilly, who is working for the City of Beckley to develop the project with the West Virginia Land Trust.

Over the next year, he said visitors to the area can expect to see a number of new developments, including parking and interpretive signage explaining the area’s rich coal mining history. From there, he said crews will be working to develop the area for hiking, mountain biking, and rock climbing. While preserving the beauty of the area, he said they will also be working to make the areas handicap accessible.

Andrew Hitchcock with Elevation Sports nearby is most looking forward to the mountain biking. “It’s going to be really exciting to see the trail systems that are going to come in.”

Ultimately, Lilly said the goal is to make the spot enjoyable for locals, but also for those visiting the National Park.

“The City of Beckley is the hub of the New River Gorge National Park. Our National Park is unique in that it runs linear across the landscape. So the City of Beckley is strategically positioned in the National Park, with Hinton being on one end and Fayetteville being on the other.”

Lilly said the city has also enlisted the help of a private company to help re-brand the city, focusing on three key areas -- downtown revitalization, re-branding as a mountain town, and outdoor recreation development.

