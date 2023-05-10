BARH celebrates nurse, hospital appreciation week

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -Staff at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital (BARH) celebrated nurse and hospital appreciation week.

All week, the hospital has been doing fun games, giveaways, and food offerings for the staff. Each year, the hospital celebrates to two appreciation weeks simultaneously.

While it was some fun and games at the hospital this week, W.V. Regional CEO Jeremy Hall and Compliance Dir. Morgan Martin took time out to thank the staff for their service on Wednesday.

“The staff that we have, they go above and beyond on a daily basis to take care of patients in the community. We appreciate them all the time, but it’s nice to be able to do something a little bit extra to show them that,” said Hall.

Leaders at BARH also gave employees the opportunity to participate in a pie throwing competition directed toward the hospital’s administrative staff.

