All Together Arts Week returns to Mercer County for 15th year

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -We are in the middle of the 15th annual All Together Arts Week, a celebration of the vibrant art scene that Mercer County offers. There’s already been several art-related events this week, including art exhibits and theater productions, but the week’s not over yet. Thursday will be the start of a “gallery hop” that lets people take a trolley to different art galleries in Mercer County. The rest of the week holds concerts, crafting events, and a parade. Lori McKinney, Director of the Riff Raff Arts Collective and an organizer for All Together Arts Week, says this is a great way to enjoy local art and meet others in the community.

“All Together Arts Week is all about celebrating and showcasing the vibrant creative scene all around Mercer County. It’s all about building bridges and supporting each other...” says McKinney, “...You know, every year it’s a different crowd of people and some of the people that benefit the most are people that are new to the area that want to... meet a lot of people and... get a feel for the area all at once...”

If you would like a full schedule of the events for the week, including the gallery hop, McKinney says to head to the event’s website for more information.

