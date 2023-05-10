1 dead after shooting at VCU Medical Center

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at VCU Medical Center North Hospital.

Police were called to the hospital just after midnight Wednesday for reports of an active threat.

Officers quickly responded and found a man shot in the stairwell.

The victim died shortly after the shooting.

Police say a male suspect was quickly taken into custody.

Police say the shooting happened after the two men got into a fight.

At this point, authorities believe the suspect and the victim know each other, but their exact relationship is under investigation. Police confirmed Wednesday morning that the two people involved were both VCU Medical Center employees.

“It’s important not only for staff and patients here, but for the greater community to understand the situation is no longer an active threat to the community,” said Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards.

A joint investigation between VCU Police and the Richmond Police Department into the incident is ongoing.

