WVDOH accepts bids for Hinton sinkhole repair, other projects

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - In a bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways, a project to repair a sinkhole in the town of Hinton is among the 29 projects.

In June of 2022, a massive sinkhole opened along WV 20 in the town of Hinton, and as a result, a 90-year-old drainage structure failed. The drainage structure carried water under WV 20 from Brier Branch, but the old drainage system collapsed, allowing water to wash away dirt and rock from beneath the highway. In a two-day construction blitz in January 2023, WVDOH work crews refilled the hole, installed a temporary drainage pipe and built a temporary bridge to detour around the hole.

Now, the hole will be repaired through funding from Gov. Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program.

The May 9 bid letting includes a project to replace the temporary pipe with a permanent new drainage system to carry Brier Branch under the road and fix the sinkhole for good. “The WVDOH is excited to see the project move to this step,” said Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH Chief of District Operations.

The other projects from this bid letting include:

US 19 interchange bridges. (Lewis County)

Morris Lane Bridge replacement. (Kanawha County)

High Friction Surface Treatment paving, WV 3. (Lincoln County)

Statewide interstate striping.

High Friction Surface Treatment paving, WV 129. (Nicholas County)

Shepherdstown paving. (Jefferson County)

Lafayette Streetscape, US 60. (Greenbrier County)

Dunbar Avenue pedestrian and bicycle facility. (Kanawha County)

Appalachian Corridors Road striping.

High Friction Surface Treatment paving, US 50 and US 119. (Taylor County)

High Friction Surface Treatment paving, WV 88, WV 18 and WV 7. (Marshall, Tyler and Wetzel counties)

High Friction Surface Treatment paving, WV 14. (Wirt County)

High Friction Surface Treatment paving, WV 88 and WV 67. (Brooke and Ohio counties)

Grafton Streetscape Phase 3. (Taylor County)

Nutter Fort to Tyler County line paving, WV 18. (Doddridge County)

Mitchell ADA ramps. (Logan County)

Hamlin ADA ramps. (Lincoln County)

Duck Creek Bridge replacement, Interstate 79. (Harrison County)

Willow Island to Belmont Road paving, WV 2. (Pleasants County)

Evitts Creek Bridge replacement. (Jefferson County) (Roads to Prosperity)

New Martinsville bike path. (Wetzel County)

Berkeley Springs Park improvements. (Morgan County)

District 5 guardrail replacements. (Grant, Hampshire, Hardy and Mineral counties)

Charleston overhead sign replacements, Interstate 77. (Kanawha County)

Barboursville pedestrian and bicycle path. (Cabell County)

Logan sidewalk improvements. (Logan County)

Farmdale sidewalk extension. (Cabell County)

Red Rock subdivision traffic light installation. (Berkeley County)

