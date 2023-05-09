West Virginia Motorsports expands to new location in Virginia

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -West Virginia Motorsports is expanding to a new location in Virginia. The local ATV and powersports business previously had locations in Princeton and Summersville, West Virginia, but they are now expanding across the border. They acquired Hilltop Cycle in Wytheville, Virginia to create Virginia Motorsports. Bryan Halsey, owner of West Virginia Motorsports, says they wanted to expand, not only their location, but the products they offer as well.

“They offered products that we didn’t currently have at our two locations now. They offer Polaris which is a brand that... we want to try to get locations and acquire basically every brand that’s out there on the market today. We want to have that availability to our customers,” says Halsey.

Halsey encourages those interested to visit their website for more information.

