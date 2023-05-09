Treasurer Moore announces firearm auction success for Raleigh Co. Law Enforcement

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore announced that his Office’s recent unclaimed property firearms auction raised more than $17,400 total from the Beckley Police Department and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office. Those funds will go to improving safety and law enforcement efforts in the local community.

“It’s an honor to conduct our annual unclaimed property firearms auction to raise money for the brave men and women across West Virginia who risk their lives to keep our communities safe,” Treasurer Moore said. “This year’s auction raised a record amount of funds that police departments can use to invest in new equipment, facilities and training programs they need to protect and serve our citizens.”

Treasurer Moore said the two departments will split the money with Beckley Police Department receiving $11,857.50 and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office receiving $5,571.

“Officer safety is of utmost importance, and other than maybe a firearm, I can’t think of a single piece of equipment that is more valuable to ensuring our officers return home to their families each day,” Beckley Police Chief Dean Bailey said. “Taking these unused firearms and providing additional protection for my officers would not be possible without this partnership with the State Treasurer’s Office through the unclaimed property firearms auction.”

“For years, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office has participated with the State Treasurer’s Office and the Unclaimed Property Firearms Auction Program,” Raleigh County Sheriff James Canaday said. “This program allows for a safe and ethical disposal of unclaimed property and firearms, as well as providing an efficient evidence management tool.”

The auction itself was record-breaking with approximately 600 firearms and 47 accessories and ammunition up for bids and raised more than $141,000 to benefit the 15 law enforcement agencies that participated.

Under West Virginia’s Unclaimed Property Code (Chapter 36, Article 8A), state and local law enforcement agencies are allowed to turn over any unclaimed, seized or outdated firearms in their possession to the State Treasurer’s Office for auction. These include weapons that are older and no longer used by a department, or that have been seized as evidence and sitting in storage rooms for an extended amount of time following the disposition of a case. They can also include weapons taken from individuals who are not legally allowed to own firearms.

Once law enforcement certifies they cannot find a lawful owner of the firearms, they can be turned over to the Treasurer’s Office for auction.

The proceeds from the auction are then returned to the submitting agency for use.

