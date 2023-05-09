Sunny and seasonable weather on the way for midweek

We look dry and comfy on Wednesday
WED PICKLEBALL FORECAST
WED PICKLEBALL FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Tonight
Tonight(WVVA WEATHER)

As a cold front continues to slide out of our area to our southeast, we’ll see clearing skies into tonight. We’ll be cooler as well, with low temps falling into the 40s and 50s.

Day Planner
Day Planner(WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday will bring plenty of sunshine, and comfy, seasonable temps in the upper 40s and low 50s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
WEDNESDAY NIGHT(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll have partly cloudy skies Wednesday night, and low temps will fall into upper 40s-mid 50s.

TEMP TREND
TEMP TREND(WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will remain in control on Thursday, but as it shifts to the east, we’'ll be getting some heat and humidity by Thursday and Friday. Highs late week look to hit the 70s and 80s, so we’ll feel more Summer-like.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK
WEEKEND OUTLOOK(WVVA WEATHER)

A frontal system will move in this weekend, bringing rounds of showers and thunderstorms at times...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

